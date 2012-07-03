Radetzky-Marsch, Op.228 (Strauss Sr., Johann)

Movements/SectionsMov'ts/Sec's 1 march
Composition Year 1848
Genre Categories Marches; For orchestra; Scores featuring the orchestra; for piccolo, 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 bassoons, 2 horns and double bass (arr); For orchestra (arr); Scores featuring the orchestra (arr); For wind band (arr); Scores featuring wind band (arr); For orchestra without strings (arr); For strings (arr); Scores featuring string ensemble (arr); For 7 saxophones (arr); Scores featuring the saxophone (arr); For 7 players (arr); For organ (arr); For 1 player (arr); Scores featuring the organ (arr); For guitar (arr); Scores featuring the guitar (arr); For piano (arr); Scores featuring the piano (arr)
Contents

Performances

Synthesized/MIDI

For Orchestra (Atzler)

 Synthesized performance
MP3 file (audio)
Performers Synthesized
Misc. Notes These file(s) are part of the Werner Icking Music Collection.
For Piano (Novegno)

 Complete Performance
MP3 file (audio)
Performers Tomoe
Misc. Notes original piano transcription by Roberto Novegno, synthesized audio file performance
Sheet Music

Full Scores

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by editor
Editor Predrag Vasić
Misc. Notes Original orchestration, Dal Segno written out for easier reading
Parts

 Piccolo
PDF typeset by editor
 Flute 1
PDF typeset by editor
 Flute 2
PDF typeset by editor
 Oboe 1
PDF typeset by editor
 Oboe 2
PDF typeset by editor
 Clarinet 1 (A)
PDF typeset by editor
 Clarinet 1 (B)
PDF typeset by editor
 Clarinet 2 (A)
PDF typeset by editor
 Clarinet 2 (B)
PDF typeset by editor
 Bassoon 1
PDF typeset by editor
 Bassoon 2
PDF typeset by editor
 Horn 1 (F)
PDF typeset by editor
 Horn 2 (F)
PDF typeset by editor
 Horn 3 (F)
PDF typeset by editor
 Horn 4 (F)
PDF typeset by editor
 Trumpet 1 (B)
PDF typeset by editor
 Trumpet 2 (B)
PDF typeset by editor
 Trombone 1
PDF typeset by editor
 Trombone 2
PDF typeset by editor
 Bass Trombone
PDF typeset by editor
 Tuba
PDF typeset by editor
 Percussion
PDF typeset by editor
 Violins I
PDF typeset by editor
 Violins II
PDF typeset by editor
 Violas
PDF typeset by editor
 Cellos
PDF typeset by editor
 Basses
PDF typeset by editor
Arrangements and Transcriptions

For Orchestra (Atzler)

 Piano-Conductor
PDF scanned by homerdundas
 Winds (Flute, Oboe, Clarinet 1, Clarinet 2, Bassoon)
PDF scanned by homerdundas
 Brass
(Horn 1, 2, Cornet, Trumpet 1, 2, Trombone 1/2, Bass Trombone)
PDF scanned by homerdundas
 Drums
PDF scanned by homerdundas
 Strings (Violins I, Violins II, Violas, Basses)
PDF scanned by homerdundas
 Cello (ad lib.)
PDF scanned by homerdundas
Arranger Richard Atzler (1880-1937)
 Complete Score
PDF typeset by editor
For Orchestra (Weninger)

 Complete Score
PDF scanned by alan850627
Arranger Leopold Weninger (1879-1940)
For Concert Band (Saboohi)

 Complete Score and Parts
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger Ehsan Saboohi
For Military Band (Laurendeau)
Complete Parts

 Complete Parts
PDF scanned by MJHS
Arranger Louis Philippe Laurendeau (1861-1916)
For Concert Band (Villinger)

 Conductor Score and Parts
PDF scanned by Unknown
Arranger Max Villinger (1883-1954)
For Small Orchestra (Artok)

 Piano conductor score and parts (EU)
PDF scanned by NL-Hlr
Arranger Lothar Windsperger (1885-1935), as Leo Artok
For Piccolo, 2 Oboes, 2 Clarinets, 2 Bassoons, 2 Horns and Double Bass (Clements)
Complete Score
Complete Parts

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by arranger
 Complete Parts
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger Patrick Clements (b. 1943)
For Strings (Son)

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by arranger
 Violins I
PDF typeset by arranger
 Violins II
PDF typeset by arranger
 Violas
PDF typeset by arranger
 Cellos
PDF typeset by arranger
 Basses
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger In Son Zeng
For 7 Saxophones (Larocque)

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by arranger
 Soprano 1, 2
PDF typeset by arranger
 Alto
PDF typeset by arranger
 Tenor 1, 2
PDF typeset by arranger
 Baritone 1, 2
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger Jacques Larocque
For Organ (Deutsch)

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger Leslie Joseph Deutsch
For Guitar (Mourey)

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger Colette Mourey
For Piano (Novegno)

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by arranger
Arranger Roberto Novegno (b. 1981)
For Piano (RSB)

 Complete Score
PDF typeset by RSB
Arranger RSB
For Piano

 Complete Score (scan) (Preview)
PDF scanned by Piupianissimo
Editor First edition
 Complete Score
PDF scanned by Unknown
Publisher. Info. Marsch-Album: die 20 beliebten Märsche für Klavier leicht bearbeitet
General Information

Work Title Radetzky March
Alternative. Title
Name Translations Marche de Radetzky; Radetzky-Marsch; Marcha Radetzky; marcia di Radetzky; Марш Радэцкага; Marxa Radetzky; Radeckého pochod; Radetzki martxa; Radetzky-marssi; מארש רדצקי; Radetzky-induló; Mars Radetzky; ラデツキー行進曲; Radetzkymars; Marsz Radetzky'ego; Marșul lui Radetzky; Марш Радецкого; ราเด็ตสกีมาร์ช; Марш Радецького; 拉德茨基進行曲; 라데츠키 행진곡; Radetzkymarsj; Radetzkymarsch; Radetzky Mairch; Hành khúc Radetzky; Ռադեցկու մարշ; مارش رادتسکی; Радецки марш; Marcia del Radetzky; Marš Radetzkog
Name Aliases Radetzky Marsch; Radeckého marš; Ռադեցկու մարշ (Յոհան Շտրաուս)
Authorities WorldCat; Wikipedia; VIAF: 185055907; LCCN: n83051501; GND: 300155840; BNF: 139196334; NLA: 58565104; BNE: XX2234554
Composer Strauss Sr., Johann
Opus/Catalogue NumberOp./Cat. No. Op.228
I-Catalogue NumberI-Cat. No. IJS 189
Movements/SectionsMov'ts/Sec's 1 march
Year/Date of CompositionY/D of Comp. 1848
First Performance. 1848-08-31 in Vienna, City Park
Strauss Orchestra, Johann Strauss Sr. (conductor)
First Publication. 1848 - Vienna: Haslinger
Composer Time PeriodComp. Period Romantic
Piece Style Romantic
Instrumentation orchestra
InstrDetail
piccolo, 2 flutes, 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 bassoons
4 horns, 2 trumpets, 3 trombones, side drum, bass drum with cymbal, strings
External Links Wikipedia article
On the Radetzky March (Jeroen H.C. Tempelman)
Extra Information There are two versions of this work, the first using a smaller orchestra (see here)
