Radetzky-Marsch, Op.228 (Strauss Sr., Johann)

|Work Title
|Radetzky March
|Alternative. Title
|Name Translations
|Marche de Radetzky; Radetzky-Marsch; Marcha Radetzky; marcia di Radetzky; Марш Радэцкага; Marxa Radetzky; Radeckého pochod; Radetzki martxa; Radetzky-marssi; מארש רדצקי; Radetzky-induló; Mars Radetzky; ラデツキー行進曲; Radetzkymars; Marsz Radetzky'ego; Marșul lui Radetzky; Марш Радецкого; ราเด็ตสกีมาร์ช; Марш Радецького; 拉德茨基進行曲; 라데츠키 행진곡; Radetzkymarsj; Radetzkymarsch; Radetzky Mairch; Hành khúc Radetzky; Ռադեցկու մարշ; مارش رادتسکی; Радецки марш; Marcia del Radetzky; Marš Radetzkog
|Name Aliases
|Radetzky Marsch; Radeckého marš; Ռադեցկու մարշ (Յոհան Շտրաուս)
|Authorities
|WorldCat; Wikipedia; VIAF: 185055907; LCCN: n83051501; GND: 300155840; BNF: 139196334; NLA: 58565104; BNE: XX2234554
|Composer
|Strauss Sr., Johann
|Opus/Catalogue NumberOp./Cat. No.
|Op.228
|I-Catalogue NumberI-Cat. No.
|IJS 189
|Movements/SectionsMov'ts/Sec's
|1 march
|Year/Date of CompositionY/D of Comp.
|1848
|First Performance.
|1848-08-31 in Vienna, City Park
|First Publication.
|1848 - Vienna: Haslinger
|Composer Time PeriodComp. Period
|Romantic
|Piece Style
|Romantic
|Instrumentation
|orchestra
|InstrDetail
piccolo, 2 flutes, 2 oboes, 2 clarinets, 2 bassoons
4 horns, 2 trumpets, 3 trombones, side drum, bass drum with cymbal, strings
|Related Works
|The Quick-Step (No.2) from Atlantic Telegraph March and Quick-Step is based on this piece.
|External Links
|Wikipedia article
On the Radetzky March (Jeroen H.C. Tempelman)
|Extra Information
|There are two versions of this work, the first using a smaller orchestra (see here)